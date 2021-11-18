Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 3,774 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.