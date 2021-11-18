Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 193,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

