Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 36,228 shares.The stock last traded at $153.35 and had previously closed at $152.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.