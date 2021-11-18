Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

ELMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.