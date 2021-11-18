Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.33. 1,689,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average of $235.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $138.92 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $249.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

