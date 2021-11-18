Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 93.8% in October

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEGI opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Eline Entertainment Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

