Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638,487 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

