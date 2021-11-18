Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Eltek has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

