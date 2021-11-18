Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 31,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

EEX stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $311.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other Emerald news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $99,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.