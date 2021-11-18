Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $10.79 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $66,306.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,678.44 or 0.99176840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.45 or 0.06928795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

