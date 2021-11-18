Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report sales of $363.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.28 million and the highest is $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 191,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

