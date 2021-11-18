Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE ENFN opened at $21.42 on Monday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

