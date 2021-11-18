Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. DXC Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

