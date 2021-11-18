Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.