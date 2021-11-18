Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.56% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.90 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $97.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.71.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.