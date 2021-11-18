Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 116,738 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

