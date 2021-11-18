Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120,712 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Devon Energy by 54.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,034,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 365,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.