Enigma Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $307,843.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00309088 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006450 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

