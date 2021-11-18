Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.16 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005647 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,108,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

