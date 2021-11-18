Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $562.39 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00005298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00223021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,108,660 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

