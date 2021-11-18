Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ENJY stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enjoy Technology

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

