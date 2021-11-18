Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $60,603.40 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.