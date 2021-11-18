Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $284.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $284.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.51.

ENPH stock opened at $259.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.81, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $260.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

