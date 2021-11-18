Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.59.

ENPH opened at $254.86 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 154.35, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

