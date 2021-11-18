enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Robert Andrew Berman Purchases 2,000 Shares

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Robert Andrew Berman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $15,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVNO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 57,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 483.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

