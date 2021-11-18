EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.37 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $49.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

