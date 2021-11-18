EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.720-$8.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.510 EPS.

Shares of EPAM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $663.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,776. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.94.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $609.00.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

