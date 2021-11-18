EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.720-$8.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.510 EPS.
Shares of EPAM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $663.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,776. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.94.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
