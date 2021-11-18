Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

