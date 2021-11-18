Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

