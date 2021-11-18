ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director John E. Callies Sells 400 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.75. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

ePlus shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

