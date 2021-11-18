EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 69.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of EPR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.