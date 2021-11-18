Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $850.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $885.00 to $850.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $888.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $798.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $807.09 and a 200-day moving average of $801.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,313. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

