Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.030-$27.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.61 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.65 billion.Equinix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $886.12.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $792.84. The stock had a trading volume of 330,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $805.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 166.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $16,091,313. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

