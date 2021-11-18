Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $168.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.