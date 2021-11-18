Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plaza Retail REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

