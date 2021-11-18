Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$24.87 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$21.49 and a one year high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.94.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

