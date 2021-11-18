Eric J. Johnson Sells 16,220 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,492,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after buying an additional 702,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 186,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $5,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

