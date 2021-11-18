ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

