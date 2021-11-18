EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,410.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $566,083.27 and $5,410.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

