Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $321,232.10.

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.29% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETON shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

