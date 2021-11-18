EUNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,360.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $2,360.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00514902 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,374,014,816 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

