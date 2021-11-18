Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUZOF opened at $92.43 on Thursday. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurazeo in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

