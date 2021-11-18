Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 1,064 ($13.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 867.33 ($11.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -967.27.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

