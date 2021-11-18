Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

EVAX stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVAX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter worth about $389,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

