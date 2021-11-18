Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVK. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVK traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,595. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of -0.84. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

