Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,776. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,659. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

