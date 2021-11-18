Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

LXP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

