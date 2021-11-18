Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 1,659,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,053. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,872 shares of company stock worth $308,861. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

