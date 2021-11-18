Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up to $27.79

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.79, but opened at $29.37. Evolent Health shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 16,461 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,553 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 131.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 66.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 31.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 92.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

