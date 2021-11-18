Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.40 ($38.12).

EVK stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €27.89 ($32.81). 472,012 shares of the stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.50.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

