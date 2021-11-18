Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $48.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after buying an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,975,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $24,328,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.